Turkey insists that Iran should not be mentioned as a direct threat to Nato (Photo: Vassilena)

Turkey on collision course with Nato over Iran

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Turkey's reluctance to consider Tehran a nuclear threat has put Ankara on a collision course with the US and European Nato members, as the alliance is negotiating the terms of a missile defence system aimed primarily at potential threats from Iran.

Ankara's condition for its endorsement of a Europe-wide missile defence shield, to be agreed by Nato leaders in Lisbon on 19 November, is for Iran not to be specifically mentioned as a threat.

