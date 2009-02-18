Ad
euobserver
Commissioner Hubner will stand for European elections in June (Photo: European Commission)

Polish commissioner to take on Libertas in campaign

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Polish commissioner Danuta Hubner has agreed to stand for European elections and defend Europe against any criticism to be raised by anti-treaty group Libertas during the campaign, she told EUobserver.

"I was offered this possibility by the Polish prime minister, which I have in principle accepted. But it is not yet decided or set in stone. The list would be generated in a month or two from now, so it's too early to talk about details," she said about the nomination.

Ms Hubner sai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Commissioner Hubner will stand for European elections in June (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections