Polish commissioner to take on Libertas in campaign

Polish commissioner Danuta Hubner has agreed to stand for European elections and defend Europe against any criticism to be raised by anti-treaty group Libertas during the campaign, she told EUobserver.

"I was offered this possibility by the Polish prime minister, which I have in principle accepted. But it is not yet decided or set in stone. The list would be generated in a month or two from now, so it's too early to talk about details," she said about the nomination.

Ms Hubner sai...