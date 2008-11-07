Bad journalism can aggravate racism, campaigners warn

Journalists and politicians warned that Europe needs to steer a fine line between media freedom and dangerous sensationalism at the "Talking Our Way out of Trouble: How Media Debate Can Combat Intolerance" symposium, which took place in Brussels on Wednesday (5 November).



The event was organised by the European Commission in co-operation with the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), who in their presentation stated that "Sensationalist reporting may help sell papers …but it has ...