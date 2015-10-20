Ad
euobserver
Anthony Torriani is CEO of Monaco Asset Management (Photo: Principality of Monaco)

Monaco: A world-class platform at a human scale

Stakeholder
by Anthony Torriani, Monaco,

Anthony Torriani gives us his opinion on how the Principality of Monaco is capable of providing businesses with large scale custom made offerings.

To discover more videos, click here.

Stakeholders

Disclaimer

This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Hungary links Roma to jihadists in Syria
Eastern EU states agree joint border patrols
Anthony Torriani is CEO of Monaco Asset Management (Photo: Principality of Monaco)

Tags

Stakeholders

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections