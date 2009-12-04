Ad
Some 20 countries participating in the mission in Afghanistan will top up their troops (Photo: Nato)

US allies to send over 5,000 troops to Afghanistan

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Some 20 Nato members and partners are set to send over 5,000 extra troops to Afghanistan, in addition to the 30,000 US soldiers which will deploy next year to curb the increasingly violent insurgence from the Taliban and other Islamist groups.

Foreign ministers from 28 Nato member states and 15 partner countries contributing to the so-called International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan are meeting on Friday (4 December) morning to pledge fresh reinforcements for the mission.

