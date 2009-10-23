Ad
euobserver
Who gets what: the fight for the EU's budget from 2014 on has begun even before its official start (Photo: Flickr)

EU budget overhaul draft causes anger in regions

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A draft commission proposal on shifting the EU's main budgetary allocations from regional aid and common agricultural policy to jobs, climate change and foreign policy has caused a stir among the top beneficiaries of the current budget.

The draft, dated 8 October and seen by EUobserver, is prefaced by the head of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, and is meant to serve as basis for discussions on the next multi-annual budget from 2014 on.

The document makes the case fo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities
Who gets what: the fight for the EU's budget from 2014 on has begun even before its official start (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections