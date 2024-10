Bulgaria plans to apply for the single currency entry mechanism, ERM II, late next year, the country's finance minister Simeon Djankov has told WAZ.EUobserver in an exclusive interview.

The former World Bank economist is a strong believer that the euro has a bright future, and says countries that are not in the eurozone should be able to opt into a future permanent EU financial rescue mechanism.

WAZ.EUobserver: The euro area is going through a tough period. Its future might be...