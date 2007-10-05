European lawmakers warn against creationism

European lawmakers have warned against teaching creationism - such as 'intelligent design' which denies the evolution of species through natural selection - in European schools saying it could become a threat to human rights.
National parliamentarians from around Europe meeting in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe – the top human rights body in Europe – voted on Thursday (4 October) for a resolution calling on its 47 member states "to oppose firmly any attempts at teac...
