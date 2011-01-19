Ad
euobserver
The EU supports a limitation of football club debt (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU tackles club debt in sport proposal

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Football club debt, media rights, doping and match fixing are among the hot topics broached by the European Commission in a policy paper on the EU's new role in the world of sport.

Handed a greater say in the area under the EU's new rulebook, the Lisbon Treaty, proposals in the commission's communication on Tuesday (18 January) discuss the societal, economic and organisational dimensions of sport, and will now be debated by member states and the European Parliament in the coming month...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The EU supports a limitation of football club debt (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections