EU tackles club debt in sport proposal

Football club debt, media rights, doping and match fixing are among the hot topics broached by the European Commission in a policy paper on the EU's new role in the world of sport.

Handed a greater say in the area under the EU's new rulebook, the Lisbon Treaty, proposals in the commission's communication on Tuesday (18 January) discuss the societal, economic and organisational dimensions of sport, and will now be debated by member states and the European Parliament in the coming month...