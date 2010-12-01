Ad
euobserver
Coca Cola is one of the recipients of EU regional funds (Photo: chicco)

Weapons makers, multinationals among top beneficiaries of EU regional funds

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission has tried to defend the rationale of its regional policy after a new database put together by investigative journalists revealed that corporations such as IBM and Coca-Cola are on the recipient list, together with weapons makers Honeywell, EADS and Dassault, big pharmaceutical companies and chain supermarkets.

"Cohesion policy brings significant benefits to the poorer regions of the EU, but is also benefiting the whole of Europe," EU regional policy commissioner Johann...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities
Coca Cola is one of the recipients of EU regional funds (Photo: chicco)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections