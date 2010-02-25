Ad
euobserver
Ms Ashton's job profile requires her to be almost ubiquitous (Photo: Council of European Union)

Ashton's absence from defence gathering raises eyebrows

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Defence ministers gathering in Palma de Mallorca on Wednesday (24 February) "regretted" the absence of foreign and security policy chief Catherine Ashton, who canceled her participation at the last minute due to agenda issues.

In her opening remarks, Spanish defence minister Carme Chacon said she "regretted the absence" of Ms Ashton, given the "important" subjects that will be discussed at the meeting, AFP reports.

Ms Ashton initially intended to join the two-day informal meeting...

Dutch to pull troops out of Aghanistan following government collapse
euobserver

