euobserver
HALLOWEEN - American style "trick or treating" swept Europe on 31 October (Photo: EUobserver)

What Europeans really care about

by EUobserver,

What do Halloween, Finnish local elections and the UK subsidiary of Iceland's Landisbanki have in common?

They came out top in a new Google study measuring the fastest rising web search queries in the 27 EU states during October 2008.

The EU top 10 Google Searches is published from 18 November 2008 in EUobserver. Google will continue to create the list for EUobserver on a monthly basis.

The study suggests Europeans are passionate about escaping from their stock market and p...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

HALLOWEEN - American style "trick or treating" swept Europe on 31 October (Photo: EUobserver)

