Bosnia struggles to form state and entity governments

Two months after general elections, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) still has no state or entity government, despite recommendations by the European enlargement commissioner Stefan Fule to establish governing bodies as soon as possible.

According to an internal EU analysis seen by WAZ.EUobserver, the leader of the Bosnian Serbs Milorad Dodik holds the key to a sustainable majority in the BiH House of Representatives which should create a new government in Sarajevo.

"The Social Democ...