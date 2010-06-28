Ad
euobserver
Dubrovnik: the changes were made in order to fit in with EU law ahead of accession, expected in 2012 (Photo: European Commission)

Croatia tweaks constitution to meet EU standards

by Zeljko Trklanjec, ZAGREB,

The Croatian parliament has changed the country's constitution to make it fit the EU's acquis communautaire and to allow the completion of EU accession talks.

A new section in Croatia's basic state document sets out the legal basis of its future EU membership and participation in European institutions.

In one 'European' change, referendums in Croatia will now be valid if the majority of people who cast ballots, rather than the majority of all registered voters (hardly imagi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Dubrovnik: the changes were made in order to fit in with EU law ahead of accession, expected in 2012 (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections