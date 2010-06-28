Croatia tweaks constitution to meet EU standards

The Croatian parliament has changed the country's constitution to make it fit the EU's acquis communautaire and to allow the completion of EU accession talks.
A new section in Croatia's basic state document sets out the legal basis of its future EU membership and participation in European institutions.
In one 'European' change, referendums in Croatia will now be valid if the majority of people who cast ballots, rather than the majority of all registered voters (hardly imagi...
