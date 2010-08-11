Macedonia sends anti-Nato ambassador to Nato

Martin Trenevski, the newly appointed Macedonian representative to Brussels' Nato headquarters, has given offence even before his term of office starts on 1 September.

The alliance is inflicting "political and economic aggression upon our country" by giving support to Greece in the long-raging dispute between Macedonia and its rival neighbour, he explained to his countrymen. His will ask Nato to "correct the Bucharest summit conclusions and change its position towards Macedonia," he sa...