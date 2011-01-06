Combative Hungarian PM defends citizenship law

The Hungarian government has defended plans to alter the country's constitution and a new law which enables non-residents to gain Hungarian citizenship.
The two issues join a growing list of controversial topics swirling around Hungary's week-old EU presidency, with a new media authority and various crisis taxes also proving to be hot topics.
Speaking to international press gathered in Budapest on Thursday (6 January) to mark Budapest's takeover of the six-month rotating EU pre...
