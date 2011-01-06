Ad
euobserver
Hungarian parliament. 'I would negate any talk of mass citizenship' Orban said (Photo: EUobserver)

Combative Hungarian PM defends citizenship law

by Andrew Willis, BUDAPEST,

The Hungarian government has defended plans to alter the country's constitution and a new law which enables non-residents to gain Hungarian citizenship.

The two issues join a growing list of controversial topics swirling around Hungary's week-old EU presidency, with a new media authority and various crisis taxes also proving to be hot topics.

Speaking to international press gathered in Budapest on Thursday (6 January) to mark Budapest's takeover of the six-month rotating EU pre...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Hungarian parliament. 'I would negate any talk of mass citizenship' Orban said (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections