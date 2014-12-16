Ad
Welcome to the New Year and to a new EUobserver

by EUobserver, Brussels,

Welcome to the New Year and to a new EUobserver.\nWe are taking two big leaps in 2015: Beyond Brussels and Premium Content.

Beyond Brussels

\nThe EU is more than just Brussels.

You need to know what the EU institutions are doing. But you also need to know what it means in reality. This is why EUobserver is increasing its coverage of Europe beyond Brussels.

Europeans should get to know each other better for democracy to work properly.

We’ll keep writing qualit...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

