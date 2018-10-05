Ad
euobserver
The EU's cohesion funds are a significant target for criminals (Photo: European Commission)

Magazine

Fraudsters lured by EU structural funds

Regions & Cities
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The leader of Romania's Social Democrat party maintains he is innocent.

But, according to Romania's National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Liviu Dragnea created an organised criminal group and defrauded EU structural funds.

Romania's fraudbusters had help in their case from the Brussels-based European Anti-Fraud Office (Olaf).

"Olaf conducted thorough investigations that we hope will have a strong deterrent effect," said the office's then acting director-general Nicho...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & CitiesMagazine

Related articles

Departure of EU's under-fire fraud chief was 'neutral'
Anti-fraud boss: EU parliament in 'too many' complaints
Reform proposal to limit powers of EU anti-fraud staff
Eight EU states to face extra anti-fraud scrutiny
The EU's cohesion funds are a significant target for criminals (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Regions & CitiesMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections