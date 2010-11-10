Macedonia considers €400m IMF crisis loan

Macedonia may become the first country to receive a €400 million crisis prevention loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The government is looking into the IMF's new Precautionary Credit Line (PCL) as an alternative to selling Eurobonds, in order to finance its budget deficit and service national debt.

After repeated claims over the past few years that the country did not need a new arrangement with the IMF, the Macedonian vice-prime minister and minister of finance Zo...