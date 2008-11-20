Poland rejects French CO2 compromise as summit looms

Poland has given the cold shoulder to concessions offered by the French EU presidency on how the union's power sector should reduce CO2 emissions.
"It does not solve the problem of electricity prices in a satisfactory way," one Polish diplomat said on Wednesday (19 November) in response to the French proposal.
The concessions paper is aimed at addressing Warsaw's key objection - against the buying of 100 percent of pollution permits under the union's reformed emissions trading s...
