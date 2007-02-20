Ad
Children are generally at greater risk of poverty (Photo: European Commission)

One in six Europeans living below the poverty line

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

One in six Europeans lives below the national poverty line, while 10 percent of people live in households where there is nobody working, according to the European Commission's annual social inclusion report published on Monday (19 February).

Conducted in 2004, the study showed that 16 percent of EU citizens lived under the poverty threshold which is defined as 60 percent of their country's median income.

The poverty statistics ranged from 9-10 percent in Sweden and the Czech Repub...

