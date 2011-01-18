Ad
Europe as seen from space: Analysts predict Galileo will vastly exceed its original €3.4 billion budget (Photo: Wikipedia)

Cablegate: Europe's 'stupid' satellite plan driven by French interests

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Europe's Galileo satellite navigation system is "stupid", "doomed to failure" and driven by French military interests, the CEO of a large German company involved in the project has claimed.

On Monday (17 January) the board of German satellite firm OHB Technology sacked Mr Berry Smutny after last week's release of the diplomatic cable containing the remarks caused consternation.

The revelations will come as a further embarrassment to EU industry commissioner Antonio Tajani who is...

