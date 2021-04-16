Ad
euobserver
Only Austria, Luxembourg, Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands have some limits on the use of cages in national law (Photo: Compassion in World Farming)

Over a million EU citizens back farm-animal cage ban

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

More than 1.4 million citizens across all EU member states have called on the European Commission to ban keeping farmed animals in cages - arguing the practice is cruel and unnecessary.

The European Citizens' initiative End the Cage Age launched by British NGO Compassion in World Farming in 2018, is supported by other 170 environmental and animal welfare organisations from across Europe, food companie...

