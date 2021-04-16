Over a million EU citizens back farm-animal cage ban

More than 1.4 million citizens across all EU member states have called on the European Commission to ban keeping farmed animals in cages - arguing the practice is cruel and unnecessary.
The European Citizens' initiative End the Cage Age launched by British NGO Compassion in World Farming in 2018, is supported by other 170 environmental and animal welfare organisations from across Europe, food companie...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.