The 'vain' Mr Berlusconi and 'authoritarian' Mr Sarkozy (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

WikiLeaks: US diplomats make fun of EU leaders, spy on EU citizens

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

American diplomats speak about EU leaders in terms of "Teflon Merkel," "authoritarian Sarkozy" and a "feckless, vain and ineffective Berlusconi" who is a "mouthpiece" for Russia, a first batch of secret cables sent to and from US embassies abroad and published by WikiLeaks shows.

The latest release of the whistle-blowing website, which recently published US war logs from Afghanistan and Iraq exposing war crimes and torture, began on Sunday evening (28 November) and will carry on through...

