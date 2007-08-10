Ad
euobserver
Benghazi - the six prisoners were released late last month after Tripoli and the EU agreed an aid deal (Photo: Wikipedia)

Bulgarian medics tortured, says Gaddafi's son

by Honor Mahony,

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's son has said the Bulgarian nurses held for over eight years in his country accused of infecting children with HIV were tortured while in captivity.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi admitted to Al Jazeera TV on Thursday (9 August) that the five Bulgarian nurses and one Palestinian doctor had been tortured into making a confession.

"Yes, they were tortured by electricity and they were threatened that their family members would be targeted," he said.

He ad...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Benghazi - the six prisoners were released late last month after Tripoli and the EU agreed an aid deal (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections