Bulgarian medics tortured, says Gaddafi's son

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's son has said the Bulgarian nurses held for over eight years in his country accused of infecting children with HIV were tortured while in captivity.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi admitted to Al Jazeera TV on Thursday (9 August) that the five Bulgarian nurses and one Palestinian doctor had been tortured into making a confession.

"Yes, they were tortured by electricity and they were threatened that their family members would be targeted," he said.

He ad...