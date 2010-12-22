Serbian president re-elected as party leader with massive majority

Serbian President Boris Tadic has been re-elected as leader of the Democratic Party in an internal party ballot held on Saturday (18 December) in Belgrade. He was the only candidate running for the position of president and received 94 percent of the vote.

There was more suspense surrounding the elections of five vice-presidents from six candidates running: Dragan Sutanovac (defence minister), Vuk Jeremic (foreign minister), Dragan Djilas (Belgrade mayor), Dusan Petrovic (former justice...