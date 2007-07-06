Ad
euobserver
Fire-safe cigarettes stop burning automatically after a little while if not puffed on (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels plans safer cigarettes across EU

by Helena Spongenberg,

The European Commissions is expected to propose before the end of this year that all cigarettes sold across the EU should be self-extinguishing to help prevent smoke-related domestic fires that kill around 2,000 Europeans each year.

The commission is set to ban traditional cigarettes by 2009-10, according to UK daily the Guardian, forcing smokers to only use "fire-safe" cigarettes. These will stop burning automatically if they are not regularly puffed on with small gaps in the cigarette...

Tags

