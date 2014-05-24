Belgian and EU politicians condemn Brussels shooting

Belgian and EU politicians have reacted with shock and anger to the news that three people were shot dead and one seriously injured in a shooting at the Jewish museum in Brussels.
The shooting happened just before 4pm local time in the EU capital both in and in front of the museum which lies off the popular Grand Sablon at the heart of the city.
