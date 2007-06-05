Brussels probes alleged cleaning scam at EU buildings

European Union and Belgian anti-fraud officials are investigating a scam that included a multi-million-euro deal and fake invoices for cleaning contracts at the European Commission offices in Brussels.
The EU executive said its anti-fraud office – OLAF – and the Brussels prosecutor's office were pursuing allegations that individuals had siphoned money from the commission by drafting fake contracts with a Belgian cleaning contractor and pocketing the money.
"It is suspected that t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here