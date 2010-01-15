Oettinger pledges energy solidarity

EU commissioner-designate for energy Guenther Oettinger wants to make sure that no EU member state is left behind as the EU works to improve the security of its gas and electricity supplies.

"The principle of solidarity must stand," Mr Oettinger said, answering questions by Eastern and South Eastern lawmakers in a formal parliamentary hearing on Thursday (14 January). "We must refrain from single-area solutions."

Mr Oettinger promised to push for massive expansions of the grid. H...