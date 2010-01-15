Ad
euobserver
Last winter, parts of Eastern Europe suffered from serious shortages as Russia cut off gas supplies in a dispute with transit country Ukraine (Photo: Flickr)

Oettinger pledges energy solidarity

by Detlef Fechtner,

EU commissioner-designate for energy Guenther Oettinger wants to make sure that no EU member state is left behind as the EU works to improve the security of its gas and electricity supplies.

"The principle of solidarity must stand," Mr Oettinger said, answering questions by Eastern and South Eastern lawmakers in a formal parliamentary hearing on Thursday (14 January). "We must refrain from single-area solutions."

Mr Oettinger promised to push for massive expansions of the grid. H...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Last winter, parts of Eastern Europe suffered from serious shortages as Russia cut off gas supplies in a dispute with transit country Ukraine (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections