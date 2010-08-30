Serbia to open Nato mission

Serbia, a member of Nato's Partnership for Peace (PFP), will open a mission to the Alliance shortly, WAZ.EUobserver has learned from Serbian government sources.

In December 2006 Nato invited Belgrade to join PFP and, after a number of postponements, an ambassador and six military officers will finally set up their own office in the Nato headquarters in Brussels. The event will take place at the end of next month during a visit to Brussels by Serbian defence minister Dragan Sutanovac, t...