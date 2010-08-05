Brussels unfazed by iPhone security scare

The European Commission has said it has full confidence in its security set-up despite a scare about the vulnerability of iPhones, used by thousands of commission staff.
"We choose our systems and hardware based on a number of criteria, including security. We have complete confidence in the security measures we take," commission spokesman Michael Mann told EUobserver on Thursday (5 August), in reaction to a German warning about the Apple phones.
Berlin's Federal Office for Informa...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.