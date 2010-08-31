Ex-commissioner promises 'European Experience' in new lobby firm

Germany's Guenter Verheugen, one of the top baggers of lucrative private-sector lobbying posts among ex-EU-commissioners, has now gone one step further by setting up his own public relations consultancy, directly drawing on his EU experience.

With Brussels already suffering a reputation for having a culture of revolving doors in which officials move directly to private sector jobs related to areas they were responsible for regulating, German weekly Wirtschaftwoche has reported that Mr V...