Ex-commissioner promises 'European Experience' in new lobby firm

Germany's Guenter Verheugen, one of the top baggers of lucrative private-sector lobbying posts among ex-EU-commissioners, has now gone one step further by setting up his own public relations consultancy, directly drawing on his EU experience.
With Brussels already suffering a reputation for having a culture of revolving doors in which officials move directly to private sector jobs related to areas they were responsible for regulating, German weekly Wirtschaftwoche has reported that Mr V...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here