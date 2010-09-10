Ad
Gjorge Ivanov (l) meeting Jose Manuel Barroso (Photo: Dnevnik)

Brussels concerned by Macedonian attitude

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

'It is time for a decision on the Macedonian name issue' was the message delivered in no uncertain terms by EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov during a meeting in Brussels.

Macedonia received a positive assessment from the Commission last November on its general preparedness for EU membership, clearing the way for the country to start EU membership talks. In the EU Council, however, the move was blocked by Greece, which is grumbling over th...

