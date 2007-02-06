Ad
Oil and gas supplies underpin EU-Russia relations (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Russia digs in heels on energy charter

by Honor Mahony,

Russia has once again resisted European pressure and repeated its opposition to signing a key energy pact that would open up competition and foreign access to its oil and gas fields.

"We don't reject the principles of the Energy Charter, moreover we are guided by these principles. However, some of its mechanisms related to transit and investment are unacceptable for us," said foreign minister Sergei Lavrov following a high-level bilateral meeting with EU counterparts in Moscow on Monday...

