Berlusconi narrowly avoids parliamentary rebuke

MEPs sitting in plenary on Wednesday (21 October) voted against a handful of resolutions on press freedom in Italy, some by only the narrowest of margins.

A joint motion put forward by the Socialist, Green and Liberal groups condemning censorship in Italy was beaten by three votes, with 335 voting in favor, 338 against and 13 abstaining.

The motion had called on the EU assembly to "denounce pressure and intimidation against Italian and European newspapers by the Italian governmen...