Brazil criticises US-EU plan on green goods

Brazil has criticised the US and EU plan to reduce the number of tariffs and trade barriers on environmentally-friendly goods, arguing that the list of goods is incomplete.

Officials from more than 180 countries gathered on Sunday (9 December) on the Indonesian island of Bali to discuss climate change, with trade ministers meeting in the sidelines.

Last week, the US and the EU jointly proposed that all 151 World Trade Organisation (WTO) members reduce their tariffs and trade barri...