Ad
euobserver
Buzek's working group is scheduled to meet for the last time on Tuesday (Photo: snorski)

Proposed rules for MEPs' second jobs seen as lax

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Proposed rules to ensure that MEPs disclose how much they earn from second jobs make little distinction between high and low earners, and also place MEPs from newer member states at a disadvantage

This is according to the latest text to be discussed by members of a ten-man working group on Tuesday afternoon (28 June), set up by European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek in the wake of the recent Sunday Times cash-for-amendments scandal.

The meeting is likely to be the last before...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Buzek's working group is scheduled to meet for the last time on Tuesday (Photo: snorski)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections