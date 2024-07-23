Hungary's EU talks on migrants overshadowed by boycott

An informal meeting in Budapest organised by the EU presidency was snubbed by more than half of EU member states, overshadowing talks on migration and security.
"Some ministers chose not to attend. Either it's a boycott or some hot weather in Budapest," Arnoldas Abramavičius, Lithuania's deputy interior minister, told reporters ahead of the meeting on Monday (...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.