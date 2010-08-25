Ad
Iveta Radicova would like an 'official apology' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Merkel draws line under spat with Slovakia

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (25 August) said she regretted Slovakia's refusal to pay into a joint EU-IMF bail-out for heavily-indebted Greece, but her comments were softer than statements made by Berlin and Brussels earlier this month.

"As much as we regret the decision on Greece, I am also certain that we will work together very closely and faithfully in future issues," said Ms Merkel after a meeting with her Slovak counterpart Iveta Radicova.

"I have no doubt th...

