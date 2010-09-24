Stop the repatriation of Roma to Kosovo, says Council of Europe

The Migration Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (Pace) has urged European governments - particularly Berlin - to suspend planned returns of Roma to Kosovo "until they can be shown to be safe and sustainable."

Approving a report on "Roma asylum seekers in Europe," the Committee on Tuesday (22 September) said the forcibly returned Roma faced "an unsustainable social situation with little chance of reintegration, as well as serious threats to their personal s...