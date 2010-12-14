Ad
Statue outside EU commission building in Brussels. Brussels Leaks says documents are leaked 'very often' in the EU capital (Photo: guppiefish)

WikiLeaks copycat site targets EU institutions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A self-funded group of former EU officials and NGO, media and PR-sector workers based in Belgium has set up an EU version of WikiLeaks, in what is just one of several copycat sites springing up since Cablegate began.

Brusselsleaks.com, which set up shop on Thursday (9 December), has a homepage on the WordPress blog-hosting service and has invited people to anonymously send in sensitive EU-related documents using an encrypted contact form.

Unlike WikiLeaks, Brussels Leaks will not ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

