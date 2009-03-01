New member states call for EU solidarity

Central and eastern European countries have called for solidarity among member states, as several western states look to national solutions to get themselves out of the current economic crisis.
The gathering of nine member states, who all joined the bloc after 2004, also offered their public support to the European Commission to uphold the principles of the internal market and fight against protectionism.
Their message came just before all 27 member states gather in Brussels on Su...
