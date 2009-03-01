Ad
euobserver
Solidarity - Central and eastern European member states are calling for it (Photo: EUobserver)

New member states call for EU solidarity

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Central and eastern European countries have called for solidarity among member states, as several western states look to national solutions to get themselves out of the current economic crisis.

The gathering of nine member states, who all joined the bloc after 2004, also offered their public support to the European Commission to uphold the principles of the internal market and fight against protectionism.

Their message came just before all 27 member states gather in Brussels on Su...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Solidarity - Central and eastern European member states are calling for it (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections