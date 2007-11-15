Ad
euobserver
The commission wants new cars to emit 130g/km on average from 2012, down from 160g/km today (Photo: EUobserver)

France at loggerheads with Germany over car pollution

by Honor Mahony,

France has put itself on a collision course with Germany by speaking out against attempts by Berlin to have new EU legislation on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in cars softened to favour bigger cars.

French environment minister Jean-Louis Borloo told the Financial Times that "nothing justifies giving a bigger right to pollute to the buyer of a bigger vehicle."

"By virtue of the polluter pays principle, those with the biggest pollution should make the biggest progress," said th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Europe's cars may get weight-based emissions allowances
The commission wants new cars to emit 130g/km on average from 2012, down from 160g/km today (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections