France at loggerheads with Germany over car pollution

France has put itself on a collision course with Germany by speaking out against attempts by Berlin to have new EU legislation on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in cars softened to favour bigger cars.
French environment minister Jean-Louis Borloo told the Financial Times that "nothing justifies giving a bigger right to pollute to the buyer of a bigger vehicle."
"By virtue of the polluter pays principle, those with the biggest pollution should make the biggest progress," said th...
