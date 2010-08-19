Can Tourism once again save the Croatian budget?

The Croatian Tourist season is at its peak and looking promising. According to data presented by the Ministry of Tourism, the number of foreign visitors is even higher than at the same point last year.

Tourism Minister Damir Bajs believes the increase can compensate for a poorer performance during the first six months of the year when the number of foreign tourists was some 4 percent less than in the first half of 2009.

In a time of financial and economic crisis in many European c...