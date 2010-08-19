Ad
euobserver
Croatia - its Adriatic coast towns and beaches are propping up wobbly state finances (Photo: turist.hr)

Can Tourism once again save the Croatian budget?

by Augustin Palokaj, ZAGREB,

The Croatian Tourist season is at its peak and looking promising. According to data presented by the Ministry of Tourism, the number of foreign visitors is even higher than at the same point last year.

Tourism Minister Damir Bajs believes the increase can compensate for a poorer performance during the first six months of the year when the number of foreign tourists was some 4 percent less than in the first half of 2009.

In a time of financial and economic crisis in many European c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Croatia - its Adriatic coast towns and beaches are propping up wobbly state finances (Photo: turist.hr)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections