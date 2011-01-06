Hungarian PM: EU cannot tell us 'what to do' on media law

Recent criticism of Hungary's new media law is an "insult", the country's prime minister, Viktor Orban, has said, insisting that other EU member states do not have the right to tell his government "what to do".

Speaking to journalists in Budapest on Thursday (6 January) ahead of an official ceremony to mark Hungary's takeover of the EU presidency, Mr Orban conceded that alterations to the controversial media law could be possible, but only if accompanied by similar changes in other EU ...