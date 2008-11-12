Ad
euobserver
The European Parliament is the world’s only directly elected multinational body (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs have 'increasing power, decreasing legitimacy'

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The European Parliament's powers have been steadily increasing in its 50 years of history and the institution has today become a real player in some areas of European politics. But voter disinterest remains one of the main challenges it still has to face - and an element likely to play a key role in the European elections next June.

Today the European Parliament has 785 members (compared to 142 when it was first created), works in 23 official languages (rather than four, as it used to i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The European Parliament is the world’s only directly elected multinational body (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections