Ad
euobserver
The pipeline may bring gas to cental Europe and Italy. (Photo: Flickr)

Bulgaria and Russia expected to sign gas pipe agreement

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria and Russia are expected to sign an agreement to build a section of a trans-Balkan gas pipeline when Russian prime minister Vladimir Putin arrives in Sofia on Saturday (13 November) for energy talks with his Bulgarian counterpart Boiko Borisov.

The project, which has been dubbed South Stream, is seen as a rival to the EU-sponsored Nabucco, which will link Caspian Sea deposits with Europe through the Balkan region.

If the agreement is signed it will establish a joint Russ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The pipeline may bring gas to cental Europe and Italy. (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections