Bulgaria and Russia expected to sign gas pipe agreement

Bulgaria and Russia are expected to sign an agreement to build a section of a trans-Balkan gas pipeline when Russian prime minister Vladimir Putin arrives in Sofia on Saturday (13 November) for energy talks with his Bulgarian counterpart Boiko Borisov.

The project, which has been dubbed South Stream, is seen as a rival to the EU-sponsored Nabucco, which will link Caspian Sea deposits with Europe through the Balkan region.

If the agreement is signed it will establish a joint Russ...