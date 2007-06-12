Nordics explore 'God of Thunder' nuclear option

Oil-rich Norway is looking into producing safer and cleaner nuclear power which would both ease modern society's insatiable thirst for energy while being less harmful to the environment than conventional installations.
Norwegian state-owned energy company Statskraft last month announced it would look into the possibilities of building the first nuclear power plant fuelled with "thorium," a naturally occurring, slightly radioactive metal, which has been described as an alternative nuclea...
