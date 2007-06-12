Ad
euobserver
Tromso Islands - Norway may be sitting on vast reserves of cleaner nuclear fuel (Photo: EUobserver)

Nordics explore 'God of Thunder' nuclear option

by Teresa Küchler,

Oil-rich Norway is looking into producing safer and cleaner nuclear power which would both ease modern society's insatiable thirst for energy while being less harmful to the environment than conventional installations.

Norwegian state-owned energy company Statskraft last month announced it would look into the possibilities of building the first nuclear power plant fuelled with "thorium," a naturally occurring, slightly radioactive metal, which has been described as an alternative nuclea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Tromso Islands - Norway may be sitting on vast reserves of cleaner nuclear fuel (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections