EU and Poland square up for fight over green issues

The European Commission has engaged in a high-profile environment fight with Poland, taking on a government that is increasingly wont to challenge Brussels.

Environment commissioner Stavros Dimos stepped up the legal pressure on Warsaw on Wednesday (28 February) saying it must stop plans to build a road through the Rospuda river valley in north-east Poland.

In an especially-convened press conference in Brussels, the commissioner said that he had "accelerated" normal procedures giv...